JI suspends sit-in as govt agrees to review high power rates

RAWALPINDI - The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Friday postponed its sit-in in Rawalpindi after securing a written guarantee from the government to provide relief to the public regarding electricity tariffs and taxes.

However, Ameer JI Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman clarified that they will resume the sit-in, if the government fails to fulfil its commitments within the specified timeframe.

Addressing a press conference here, the JI emir said that they have achieved the targets through its historical sit-in staged in Rawalpindi against the exorbitant electricity bills.

“We have not called off our sit-in. We just put it on hold for some days and gave time to the government,” JI emir said.

He urged the government to cut its expenditures in order to avoid the JI’s sit-in in future.

The development took place after Federal Ministers Mohsin Naqvi and Ata Tarar held the final round of talks with the JI committee, resulting in a draft agreement signed by both the parties. The government agreed to form a task force to recommend a review of IPP agreements within 30 days and to provide relief to the public on electricity tariffs within 45 days. Additionally, the government committed to imposing taxes on large landholders and providing tax relief to traders.

Later, thousands of JI supporters, led by Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, staged a 14-day sit-in on Murree Road, demanding a reduction in electricity tariffs, a review of agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), and a reduction in unjust taxes. Alongside the main sit-in, a significant number of people also held a sit-in in Karachi, responding to the call of the JI Emir.

After postponing the Rawalpindi sit-in, the JI chief announced a nationwide movement and membership campaign under the slogan “Haq Do Awam Ko” (Give the People Their Rights), which will include a broader agenda encompassing electoral and land reforms, women’s rights, health and education for all, freedom of speech, and the establishment of peace and the rule of law.

Earlier, the JI organized a peaceful march from the sit-in site to Committee Chowk, led by JI vice-emirs Liaqat Baloch, Dr. Usama Razi, Mian Aslam, Dr. Ataur Rehman, and Secretary General Amirul Azim, with thousands of participants.