Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses interim bail of five accused

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday dismissed the interim bail of five accused in the Jinnah House attack case related to the May 9 riots. However, four of the accused managed to flee from the court, while the police arrested one. ATC Judge Khalid Arshad conducted proceedings on the bail applications of PTI leader Amjad Sohail Khan Niazi, Jawad Khalid Gujjar, Umar Maqsood, Azhar Hussain, and Aqeel Bashir, who appeared after the expiry of their interim bail. The investigating officer informed the court that the accused were found guilty during the investigation. He stated that the accused were not only armed with clubs but were also involved in rioting. He further mentioned that the accused were nominated in both the FIR and supplementary statements. As a result, the court dismissed the interim bail of the accused for their involvement in the case. However, after the announcement of the decision, Jawad Khalid Gujjar, Umar Maqsood, Azhar Hussain, and Aqeel Bashir managed to flee from the court, while the police arrested PTI leader Amjad Sohail Khan Niazi.