Journey from Mian Channu to Paris Olympics is inspiring, praise worthy, says CM Maryam

Punjab governor announces Rs 2 million for the national hero.

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Friday announced a reward of Rs 100 million for the olympic javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem while congratulating him on winning a gold medal for Pakistan in the Paris Olympics, an achievement that has won hearts of millions of Pakistanis. The chief minister also announced the construction of a sports city in his hometown of Mian Channu, named after Olympian Arshad Nadeem. Madam chief minister paid rich tribute to Arshad Nadeem and his coaching staff for breaking the 118-year-old record in javelin throw, and winning the gold medal for Pakistan after 40 years. She said: “If you believe in yourself, success is guaranteed. Victory is a beautiful thing, to win you have to lose yourself.” The chief minister noted that the journey from a small village of Mian Channu to the Paris Olympics is very much inspiring and praise worthy. “Making a new Olympic record is proof of his sincere commitment to the cause. Arshad Nadeem made history and proved his professional superiority by making a “golden throw” of 92.97 meters in the Paris Olympics.”.

Madam chief minister said that Arshad Nadeem won a gold medal and gave a gift to the nation on Independence Day. “His hard work, dedication and national spirit are evident.” She expressed her good wishes and said, “May Allah exalt every son and daughter who raises Pakistan’s flag in the world.” Separately, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has announced Rs 2 million cash prize for national hero Arshad Nadeem who won gold medal in Paris Olympics 2024 in Javelin throw event. The governor said a warm welcome will be accorded to Arshad Nadeem on his return at Governor House Lahore. He said that Arshad Nadeem has created history by breaking the 118-year-old javelin throw record in the Paris Olympics. Punjab governor further stated Arshad Nadeem has brought great honor and dignity to the motherland. He paid tribute to Arshad Nadeem for winning the gold medal in the Olympics. He said that Arshad Nadeem has set an example for the youth by winning the gold medal in the Olympics with hard work, unwavering dedication and courage.