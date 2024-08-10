Kumail inaugurates 13 Police check-posts to enhance security

SUKKUR - Chairman District Council Sukkur, Syed Kamail Hyder Shah along with SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Friday inaugurated 13 police check posts in the riverine area on the embankment of River Indus. These police check posts have been built in collaboration with District Council Sukkur.

On this occasion, they conducted an inspection of the police checkpoints to evaluate the security arrangements and facilities for the police personnel. Chairman District Council Sukkur, Syed Kamail Hyder Shah, told the media that as recommended by the SSP sukkur, 13 police checkpoints have been established on the protective embankment to prevent criminal activities and incidents in the area and to stop criminals from entering Sukkur.

He said that last year, District Council Sukkur also funded the establishment of 10 checkpoints. He added that these checkpoints have been constructed with enhanced security features for the personnel including watchtowers on the roofs for effective surveillance of the entire area. He pledged to implement police suggestions for the betterment and maintenance of peace in Sukkur. He said that they are working tirelessly for the improvement of Sukkur district and taking steps for the welfare and well-being of its citizens. In response to a question, Syed Kamail Hyder Shah praised Arshad Nadeem, saying that he has brought glory to the nation after a long hiatus and secured a gold medal for Pakistan. We extend our warm wishes to him. Earlier, SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, while briefing the media, acknowledged the Chairman of the District Council’s efforts, highlighting the persistent law and order challenges in the Kachho areas of Suddoja, Baeji, and Qadirapura. During the past four months, criminals had committed kidnapping for ransom incidents towards the city through these routes.

To address these concerns, the Chairman of the District Council Sukkur was approached to establish police checkpoints on the protective embankment, resulting in the setup of 13 police checkpoints on the Qadirapura, Suddoja, and Baeji protective embankment.

He informed that trained personnel have been deployed at the checkpoints, equipped with a large quantity of weapons. He added that the number of checkpoints will be increased in the future.