Kundi criticises KP govt for handling of local bodies system

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has expressed concerns over the current state of the local government system, suggesting that issues faced by elected representatives are raising questions about its effectiveness and existence.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of women village councillors and their representatives, led by PPP Seputy General Secretary Sher Shah Afridi here on Friday.

Governor Kundi criticised the provincial government for failing to provide funds to the local government representatives, labelling it as unfair. He emphasised that in developed countries, local issues are addressed through locally elected representatives, but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is undermining this system.

He praised the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) for advocating for the rights of local government (LG) representatives through their member Ahmed Karim Kundi in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. Local institutions and representatives, he stated, is vital for enhancing democracy and empowering the public.

Faisal Kundi also highlighted the PPP’s commitment to decentralisation, noting that President Asif Ali Zardari set a precedent by granting more rights to provinces during his tenure. He assured that issues could be addressed through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), with the chairperson showing a keen interest in resolving women’s issues.

Governor Kundi promised support from the Governor’s House for providing technical training through the NEVTEC programme, reinforcing the party’s dedication to improving local governance and addressing community needs.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, held a meeting with Principal Hadiya Afzal of Lahore Grammar School’s Peshawar branch at the Governor’s House.

During the meeting, Principal Hadiya Afzal provided details about Lahore Grammar School’s efforts to offer state-of-the-art education across major cities in Pakistan, including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Multan, and Faisalabad.

Governor Kundi praised Lahore Grammar School and other private educational institutions for their contributions to education nationwide, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He emphasised the need for quality education, especially technical education, to equip the younger generation with skills necessary for modern challenges. He reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing the capabilities of universities and educational institutions in the province, aiming to ensure that graduates can achieve recognition on the global stage.

Social justice crucial for

development of society: Governor

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday emphasised that social justice is crucial for the development of any society. He said that if justice is not delivered promptly, public trust in the justice system erodes.

He urged lawyers to play a significant role in ensuring swift and affordable justice. The Governor also highlighted his party’s consistent support for lawyers and noted that many prominent positions in the country have been filled by lawyers.

The Governor expressed these remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the Association of International Lawyers, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, here at Governor House.

The delegation, led by Association President Waqar Khan Advocate, included Vice President Fiza Nizami, General Secretary Shahid Aziz, Advocate Hashmat Sadozai, Advocate Javed Iqbal, and other officials and cabinet members from various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The delegation congratulated the Governor on assuming his constitutional role and presented him a bouquet. They informed the Governor about their organisation’s mission to uphold judicial independence, rule of law, and human rights. The Association of International Lawyers is also working globally for the welfare of lawyers and resolving their issues.

The delegation shared that the Association has established Human Rights Committees in various districts, leading to legal assistance for families and the resolution of several cases. They are also working on child protection and other human rights issues. Female lawyers in the delegation suggested to the Governor that there should be government-sponsored scholarships and professional development training programmes for female lawyers both domestically and internationally.

In response, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi praised the Association’s role and underscored the critical importance of lawyers in the swift delivery of justice. He acknowledged that lawyers act as a bridge between the public and the judiciary, significantly contributing to the rule of law and democratic values.