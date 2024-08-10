Language Unbecoming of CM

The recent statement by the Chief Minister of Punjab, following in the footsteps of the fiery Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reflects an arrogance unbefitting individuals who hold significant elected constitutional offices. In a democracy, there is no place for ruling families, a concept more suited to fiefdoms or monarchies. No political party has the “right to rule Pakistan,” a country founded by Quaid-e-Azam to be a modern democratic welfare state governed by the will of the people through their elected representatives. Similarly, democracy has no room for cults where politicians assume the role of spiritual leaders with supposed mystical powers.

In this age, where democratic jurisprudence and the religion of Islam both affirm that the will of the people must reign supreme, only the people can decide their fate and choose their leaders. Superstitious practices have no place in a democracy. There is no permanence in holding power, unlike in monarchies or dictatorships. The Constitution is the supreme law, and every individual and state institution must submit to its authority.

Although I may agree that the recent judgment of the Supreme Court, one of the most powerful but apolitical pillars of the state, may have overstepped slightly in granting relief to the PTI, which was not even party to the petition filed, criticism of judicial decisions must always be expressed in dignified language.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.