Masjid-e-Nabawi Imam lauds Pak role in promoting unity among Muslim countries

ISLAMABAD - Speaker, National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday cordially welcomed the Imam of Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH), Sheikh Dr Salah Bin Muhammad Al Budair at the Parliament House with the delegation accompanied by the Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Malaki.

The fifth meeting of the 8th session of the National Assembly commenced with the calming voice of Imam Sheikh Dr Salah Al Budair who recited the glorious verses of the Holy Quran advocating the commandments of Allah Almighty for the Muslims to keep unity intact among all their ranks to seek the blessings of their Lord. Deputy Speaker, National Assembly Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah was also present on this occasion.

The Speaker National Assembly, before the proceedings, announced that the Imam of Masjid-e-Nabawi was present in the House. “The National Assembly warmly welcomes His Excellency, the Imam and his presence is a moment of great pride and spiritual peace for us.”

Imam Sheikh Dr Salah Bin Muhammad Al-Budair along with his delegation witnessed the proceedings of the National Assembly.

On the occasion, the Speaker said the Masjid-e-Nabawi has a special status in the hearts of all Muslim nations. “The House desires to benefit from your knowledge and teachings. May Almighty Allah bless all of us to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet PBUH,” Ayaz Sadiq said.

He also appreciated the Ambassador of KSA for being a staunch ambassador of Pakistan in the Kingdom.

The Speaker National Assembly also congratulated Arshad Nadeem on winning a gold medal in the javelin throw event of Paris Olympics 2024. “Arshad Nadeem is a talented and distinguished athlete. Arshad Nadeem has won a gold medal by demonstrating hard work, acing skills and struggle. Arshad Nadeem’s services for the promotion of javelin throw in Pakistan are commendable. Arshad Nadeem has made Pakistan famous all over the world by throwing the longest throw in the history of the Olympics javelin throw,” Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said.

The whole nation is proud of Arshad Nadeem, he said after winning the gold medal in the javelin throw final and brought glory to the country and the nation. “Arshad Nadeem has created a new history in the sport of Olympics. He is an example for the youth of the nation that he has achieved the impossible through extreme hard work and struggle,” he added. On the occasion, Minister for Defence, and Defence Production and Aviation, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the Imam of Masjid-e-Nabawi’s presence in the House was a moment of great pride and honour. He also appreciated the Saudi Ambassador for his services and role as an ambassador of Pakistan in the Kingdom.

He also felicitated Athlete Arshad Nadeem for winning a gold medal and making the country proud. “Arshad Nadeem in Paris has raised the head of the nation with pride and honour as after three decades’ hiatus he brought a medal in Olympics for the country,” he said.

The minister said the national athletes used to prepare for games in great neglect and dilapidation without the patronage of the government and resources.

“All the sports federations including javelin have no performance and patronage of the government except the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that only looks after cricket. There is only politics in all the federations of the country including football, hockey, and the Olympics federation etc.,” Khawaja Asif said.

He derided the previous Presidents of the Olympic Association of Pakistan who stuck to their positions for decades but failed to achieve any convincing performance or betterment in the games.

Khawaja Asif mentioned that all the sports federations had no structures but rather parallel forums were operating along with them. “This House also has this role and government has the prime duty taking the responsibility to cleanse the sports federations from politics,” he added.