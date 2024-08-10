Mayor promises best sanitation services to residents

MIRPURKHAS - Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori held a meeting with local body representatives in his office on Friday to ensure arrangements in view of the possibility of more rains in Mirpurkhas and to improve the sanitation situation in the areas. According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Municipal Corporation, during the meeting, the preparations for the upcoming 14th August Independence Day celebrations were also discussed. The participants deliberated on the cleaning of their respective areas, streets and neighborhoods in anticipation of the national holiday. The mayor emphasized the need to take proactive measures to ensure the city’s readiness for potential rains and to maintain a high level of sanitation and cleanliness throughout the Mirpurkhas area. The meeting served as a platform for the local authorities to coordinate their efforts and address the concerns of the community, ensuring that Mirpurkhas is well-prepared to handle any weather-related challenges and celebrate the upcoming Independence Day in a clean and organized manner. Deputy Mayor Samira Baloch, Chief Municipal Commissioner Rafiq Sahar and a large number of local body representatives also participated in the meeting.