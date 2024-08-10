Meeting reviews law & order situation in Lower Chitral

PESHAWAR - Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary and Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan chaired a special meeting regarding law and order situation and border security in Lower Chitral.

The District Police Officer Lower Chitral, Commandant Chitral Scouts and Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral gave a detailed briefing regarding the law and order situation in the district and security on the Pak-Afghan border.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary Nadeem Chaudhary said that the people of Chitral are very civilised and peace-loving people and with the cooperation of Chitrali people, this peace will remain forever. Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat said that Chitral is a peaceful area and the crime rate here is very low as compared to other areas.

He said that the people of Chitral are fully cooperating with all the security agencies including the police in maintaining peace. Police is alert and performing their duty on the entrance and exit routes of this district along with Chitral Scouts and Chitral Levies.

At the end of meeting Chief Secretary, Nadeem Chaudhary, along with IG Police Akhtar Hayat and Deputy Commissioner, initiated a plantation campaign by planting saplings in the yard of the Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral Office.