Saturday, August 10, 2024
Met Office forecasts more countrywide rains

Web Desk
11:32 AM | August 10, 2024
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain, windstorms, and thundershowers, with isolated heavy downpours, across Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, the Potohar region, and Islamabad over the next 24 hours.

Gilgit-Baltistan, as well as southern and central Punjab, northeast and southern Balochistan, and southeast and upper Sindh, may also experience isolated rain and windstorms.

According to the Met Office, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are currently affecting the upper parts of the country at lower tropospheric levels and are expected to reach central regions by Saturday. Additionally, a westerly wave is impacting the northern areas of the country.

The PMD has issued a warning that heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in local streams and nullahs in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Hafizabad, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, and Kashmir until August 11.

NHA offers free M-Tag service until August 15

The heavy downpour may also result in urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Mardan, Nowshera, and Peshawar. Furthermore, landslides could cause road closures in vulnerable hilly regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan during this period.

In the past 24 hours, isolated rain and thundershowers occurred in parts of North Balochistan, Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and southeast Sindh, while the rest of the country experienced hot and humid weather. Nokkundi was the hottest location on Friday, with temperatures reaching 46 degrees Celsius.

