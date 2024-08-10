Mirpurkhas set to celebrate 77th Independence Day with grandeur

MIRPURKHAS - The Aiwan e Sahafat Mirpurkhas will celebrate the 77th Independence Day with the central theme of ceasefire and solidarity with the Palestinians. The decision was made during a meeting held at the Aiwan e Sahafat Mirpurkhas on Friday, under the chairmanship of Fazal Shar, President of the organization. A large number of representatives and members of the Aiwan e Sahafat participated in the meeting. The highlight of the celebrations will be the setup of a Mega Jashan Azadi ceremony camp at the Station Chowk. The program will commence on the evening of August 13 on Tuesday. Like last year, a massive 28,000 square feet national flag including a 100-foot-long and 10-foot-wide Palestinian flag will be unveiled jointly with the Azhar and Kashif (AK) Foundation. The total area of the flags will be 29,000 square feet, making it the longest flag in the world’s history. The national flag will be displayed from the Toll Plaza Mirpurkhas to the main Mega Jashn e Azadi camp at the Aiwan e Sahafat. The celebrations will feature various artistic performances including those by famous artist Asghar Khoso, comic artist Jam Mashuq Shar and other singers who will present national songs. Maulana Asadullah Khero will also grace the event with his narration. The highlight of the event will be the spectacular display of fireworks at midnight, the hoisting of the national flag along with the national anthem and the cutting of a 60-pound cake. The Aiwan e Sahafat Mirpurkhas has invited all the citizens to join in the festivities and celebrate the country’s 77th Independence Day with fervor and patriotism.