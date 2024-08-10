Monsoon rains likely till Aug 12

LAHORE - The monsoon rains have been predicted in Punjab from today i.e. August 9 to August 12. According to the Meteorological Department, from August 9, monsoon winds will enter the country from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal with intensity. Till August 12, Kashmir, Neelam Valley, Rawalkot, and Bagh are likely to experience intermittent rain with strong winds. Weather forecasters said that between August 9 and 12, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, and Gilgit-Baltistan may also experience strong winds and thunder. Due to heavy rains, there is a risk of flooding in Murree, Guliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Swabi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and East Punjab. The Meteorological Department has also expressed the fear of inundation of the low-lying areas due to the rains between August 9 and 12. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesperson, there are chances of rain with wind and thunder in most districts of South Punjab on August 10 and 11. Monsoon rains are expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, and Gujarat divisions. Director General (DG) PDMA Irfan Kathia stated that alert has been issued to the concerned administrations across the province regarding the weather situation.

The concerned departments should remain alert in view of the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz. In view of the fear of urban flooding, the administration should be alert and complete advance arrangements.

Irfan Kathia further said that Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Irrigation Department, Rescue, Civil Defense, and other related departments have been directed to be alert. The situation is being monitored 24 hours in the control room.

Karachi

On the other hand, it is partly cloudy in the city of Karachi due to which the possibility of light rain and drizzle is being shown in the city today.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature of the city today is 28.4 and the maximum temperature can go up to 33 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecasters stated that winds are blowing from the southwest direction in the city at a speed of 14km per hour and humidity is recorded at 78 percent.

According to the Department of Meteorology, under the influence of monsoon winds, there is a possibility of rain in interior Sindh from tonight to August 11. Intermittent rain with strong winds and thunder is expected in Sindh.