NA recommends highest civil award for Arshad Nadeem

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly yesterday unanimously passed a resolution recommending the government to confer the highest civil award on gold medallist Arshad Nadeem.

The resolution, moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, congratulated Arshad Nadeem for winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Arshad Nadeem is Pakistan’s first individual who has won Gold Medal in the history of Olympics.

The resolution suggested the government to take steps for promotion of sports in the country.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq felicitated Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal at the Paris Olympics and expressed the confidence that he will continue to earn more laurels for the country. He said the success of Arshad Nadeem should serve as an example for the youth.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif congratulated Arshad Nadeem for his record making win at the Olympics. He pointed out that Pakistan has won the gold medal at the event after three decades.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also said that the Olympic winner’s victory reflects the talent of Pakistani youth in every field. He said steps should be taken for promotion of sports in the country.

Leader of opposition Omar Ayub also extended felicitation to Arshad Nadeem saying that he should be given a grand welcome at his return to home.

Meanwhile, huge amounts were announced by the governments of Punjab and Sindh and other departments for Arshad Nadeem recognizing his historic achievement at Olympics games.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced Rs100 million for Nadeem, saying that by winning the gold medal, Nadeem has given the nation a present on the occasion of the Independence Day.

“The journey from the small village of Mian Chanu to the Paris Olympics is worthy of praise, making a new Olympics record is proof of dedication,” she said in a statement issued by state broadcaster PTV.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has also announced Rs2 million for Arshad Nadeem.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab also announced that the Sindh government has announced Rs50m for the national hero.

“A sports academy named after Arshad Nadeem would be established in Karachi,” Wahab was quoted as vowing.

Separately, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori announced Rs1m for Arshad.

“I announce Rs1m for national athlete Arshad Nadeem for his historical success,” he said in a post on X.

Detailing the javelin thrower’s achievement, he said, “Many congratulations to the entire nation on the historic Olympics success.”

Meanwhile, Arshad Nadeem was awarded the gold medal during a ceremony at the Athletics Stadium in Paris.

The 27-year-old athlete received a standing ovation from the crowd as he stepped up to the podium, proudly holding the gold medal aloft for the cameras.

With one hand placed over his heart, Nadeem sang Pakistan’s national anthem as the country’s flag was raised at an Olympic stadium for the first time in 40 years.

The moment proved to be an emotional one for the javelin star, as he fought back tears while the anthem played and the flag soared high in the background.

Nadeem’s victory marks a significant milestone for Pakistan, as he is the first athlete from the country to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics in 40 years.

He set a new Olympic record in javelin throw by launching the spear a distance of 92.97 meters.