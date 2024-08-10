Naqvi directs to make Murree Road from Faizabad to Serena a model road

ISLAMABAD - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited and inspected the Murree Road from Faizabad to Serena Chowk, directed the construction of a model road from Faizabad to Serena Chowk which is one of the main entry point of Islamabad and sought a plan regarding its upgradation.

He directed to remove all encroachments and to develop parks and green belts on both sides of the said road. He further said that the patchwork and carpeting of the road should be completed on priority basis. He emphasized that Faizabad Interchange is the main entry point of Islamabad and it is in dire need of upgradation.

He added that the road lights installed on Murree Road should be made fully functional. He directed Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa to take measures towards the facilitation of the citizens in their travelling. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa and CDA members were also present on this occasion.

Naqvi meets Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Ahmed Al-Malki

Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi visited the Saudi Arabian Embassy in the Diplomatic Enclave and met with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Ahmed Al-Malki here on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and ways to promote Pakistan-Saudi relations were discussed in detail. Interior Minister assured the Saudi Ambassador of taking robust action against professional beggars traveling to Saudi Arabia. He stated that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been directed to crack down against the mafia across the country involved in sending beggars to Saudi Arabia. He said that this mafia is tarnishing Pakistan’s image abroad. He highlighted that the people of Pakistan have great reverence and respect for Saudi Arabia. He said that Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times. The Saudi Ambassador said that both countries have brotherly relations.