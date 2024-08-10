Naya Nazimabad kicks off Independence Day celebrations

KARACHI - Naya Nazimabad, a premier housing community in Karachi renowned for its vibrant lifestyle and secure living environment, will transform into a vibrant display of patriotism and celebration as it commemorates Pakistan’s Independence Day with a series of events from August 10th to 14th.

The festivities kick off with exciting sporting events, where residents can compete in cricket, tennis, football, futsal and swimming. A captivating musical concert featuring renowned local artists promises to enthrall audiences, while a family-friendly games night offers a chance to win prizes and connect with the community. The grand finale will be a dazzling fireworks display, illuminating the night sky and symbolizing the nation’s aspirations.

Beyond the celebratory events, this initiative reflects Naya Nazimabad’s commitment to fostering a strong sense of community and national pride. These activities aim to create lasting memories and inspire a deep appreciation for Pakistan’s rich heritage and bright future by bringing people together.

“We’re excited to share this Independence Day celebration with our residents and the wider community,” said Mr. Arif Habib, Chairman of Naya Nazimabad. “These festivities are a tribute to our nation and a testament to the strong bonds we’ve built here. We invite everyone to join us and experience the unique spirit of Naya Nazimabad.” To further enhance the festive ambiance, Naya Nazimabad will be adorned with enchanting lighting, creating a magical atmosphere throughout the community.

Naya Nazimabad is Karachi’s largest master-planned, gated residential community. Designed to accommodate over 50,000 families at completion, it offers a unique blend of meticulous planning, superior construction, and world-class amenities. With a strong emphasis on sustainability and environmentally friendly practices, it offers a secure and safe haven for residents and investors alike.