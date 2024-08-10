NDMA warns of potential GLOF threat in KP and Gilgit

ISLAMABAD - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a critical advisory,warning of a potential Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) threat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. According to the advisory, the combination of high temperatures and current weather conditions has heightened the risk of GLOF, which could result in flash flooding and landslides in several regions, private news channel reported.

Advisory stated that the risks anticipated until August 12 in areas including Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Astore, Gilgit, Skardu, Ghanche, and Shigar. The NDMA has advised the public to avoid travel to these high-risk areas and to stay clear of rivers and streams. Residents in vulnerable areas have been asked to take precautionary measures and prepare for possible evacuation to safer locations in case of an emergency. Additionally, the NDMA has directed relevant departments to implement proactive measures to mitigate the potential dangers posed by GLOF.