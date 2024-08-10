NHA offers free M-Tag service until August 15

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has announced that the M-Tag facility will be available free of charge to citizens nationwide until August 15.

The NHA has urged the public to obtain their M-Tags promptly, as the tags will become mandatory for travel on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11) starting August 16, marking the beginning of the system's phased implementation.

The NHA highlighted that the M-Tag system not only saves time but also lowers travel costs by ensuring public funds are managed through transparent digital transactions.

To make the process more accessible, the NHA has set up various options for recharging M-Tags, including customer care services, drive-thru booths, and service areas. Payments for M-Tag recharges can be made through credit/debit cards, EasyPaisa, and JazzCash.