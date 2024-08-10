Nothing is impossible, if we all put in our best efforts: PM

Shehbaz Sharif calls for bolstering Pak-China ties in diverse sectors. Says govt making all-out efforts to provide relief to people. Vows to extend utmost support to exporters. Reiterates determination for complete eradication of polio from Pakistan.

KARACHI - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday emphasised the need to bolster Pak-China friendship in diverse sectors including agriculture, mines and minerals, and information technology and infrastructure.

He was addressing a meeting with the representatives of foreign business companies working in Pakistan, including a large number of Chinese businesspersons.

Terming Pak-China friendship higher than Himalayas and touching new heights, he said it is a welcoming sign that such a large number of Chinese investors are visiting Pakistan to identify new business ventures in various fields.

Shehbaz Sharif said the Pakistan’s economy relies largely on agriculture and it is time that we exploit this sector to its full potential and start new ventures in value added services.

He said our sixty percent population resides in rural areas and earns their living through various facets of the agriculture sector which need to be modernized and enhanced.

Referencing his recent visit to the Chinese Agriculture and Research Centre, the prime minister said he was awestruck by the size and capacity of the centre. He informed that the government has decided to send one thousand Pakistani students to attend refresher courses in agriculture and learn modern techniques and practices. The prime minister said we are aiming to increase our agriculture export to an additional seven billion dollars.

He said China can be our great partner in this venture and we believe this target can be achieved if both the countries work together and assist each other.

Referencing to China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Shehbaz Sharif said that the phase 2 of CPEC will start soon and will be based on Business-to-Business (B2B) arrangements in the fields of agriculture information technology besides others.

He encouraged the representatives of various companies to enter into B2B agreements to get the full benefit of this project and be a part of CPEC.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the government was determined to extend utmost support to exporters and producers to facilitate them in serving the country with full capacity.

The premier was addressing as chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the Food and Agriculture Expo-2024 (FoodAg24) here at the Expo Centre. On the occasion, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with others performed the digital inauguration of the event.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the last years export of rice and other Agri items was commendable and the ministers, administrative secretaries and all those who contributed in it deserve appreciation. But this is not enough, because Pakistan got huge potential and this is high time to serve together with our full capacity, he added.

The prime minister called for the need to value addition to our produce and said for that we have to take appropriate steps like adaptation of latest technologies and more research and development. He also called for the need of comprehensive planning and effective implementation of the policies to achieve targets. He said that ever since coming into power, the present government, many steps have been taken for growth of agriculture sector and referred the project to solarise 28,000 tube wells in Balochistan to provide the farmers with cheap electricity.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan will send 1,000 agricultural graduates to China to get higher education and training in agriculture and food sector. Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed confidence that “nothing is impossible, if we all put our best efforts.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated the Pakistani Athlete Arshad Nadeem for winning Gold medal and setting new Olympic record in javelin throw in the Paris Olympic-2024 and said that this is the victory for the whole country and we all should celebrate.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with other dignitaries presented awards to top three exporters including rice, fruit and vegetable and meat sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Commerce, Minister Jam Kamal said that the support of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the agriculture sector is exemplary and very encouraging for the entire community.

He said that the Pakistan’s Food sector is mature and the last year for the sector of Food and Agriculture remained excellent and achievements in the sector were manifestation of government’s policies.

He appreciated the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for organizing the FoodAG-24 and said around 300 companies and 600 delegates are expected to attend the event.

Earlier, in his address, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TDAP Zubair Motiwala said that around 29 different types of fruits are being exported from the country world over. We are also conducting various events like seminar and workshop with a view to further increase our exports, he added.

Zubair Motiwala said that our next exhibition will be organized in Lahore in December this year.

Trade Minister of Turkiye Prof. Dr. Omer Bolat, Federal Commerce, Minister Jam Kamal, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarrat, Sindh Governor, Kamran Khan Tessori, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other notables were also present on the occasion.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated the determination for the complete eradication of polio from the country with the joint efforts of the federal, provincial governments and Gilgit-Baltistan and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir governments.

The prime minister said this while presiding over an important review meeting on anti-polio during his visit to Karachi. Gates Foundation Chairman Bill Gates and Global Development President Dr. Chris Elias participated in the meeting through the video link.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, four provincial governments, Gilgit-Baltistan and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir governments committed to complete eradication of polio from the country. All federal units also agreed to joint efforts for polio eradication.

While talking to the participants of the meeting, the prime minister reiterated the determination for the complete eradication of polio. He thanked the Bill Gates Foundation for its extraordinary support and assistance to the health care system in Pakistan, especially polio prevention.

The prime minister also thanked the other partners of the government regarding anti-polio.

He said that a whole-of-government approach has been adopted to eradicate polio. He further said, “we are doing our best to eradicate this deadly virus by 2025”.

The prime minister directed that all the resources of the state should be utilized for the complete elimination of polio from the country. He directed that multiple doses of vaccine should be given to every child in Pakistan.

He emphasized that provision of the polio vaccine should be ensured to every child in areas where there are security challenges.

The prime minister said that with the dedication of frontline workers, the determination of the Government of Pakistan and the support of partners, Pakistan has made significant progress against polio; The emergence of new polio cases is worrisome, but with the support of provincial governments and partners, polio will be defeated.

Chairman of the Gates Foundation, Bill Gates while appreciating the government’s anti-polio initiatives, expressed satisfaction over the increase in the rate of children receiving anti-polio vaccine drops in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that it is gratifying that the government of Pakistan has planned to give inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV) to 4 million children.

The meeting was briefed on the anti-polio strategy.The meeting was informed that recently one polio case has been reported from Qila Abdullah district and Chakwal district.

The meeting was told that currently, Quetta and Karachi divisions are major centers of polio virus spread.

The meeting was informed that the anti-polio monitoring system has been improved; positive progress has been made in terms of increasing ties and coordination between Pakistan and Afghanistan in preventing the spread of the polio virus. The meeting was informed that a nationwide polio vaccine campaign will be conducted in September, October and December 2024.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Education and Technical Training, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, Governor of Sindh Kamran Tessori, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Prime Minister’s Coordinator for National Health Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharat, Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Prevention Dr. Ayesha Raza Farooq, National Health Secretary Dr. Nadeem Mehboob and National Coordinator for Polio Prevention Muhammad Anwar-ul-Haque, chief secretaries and inspectors general of police of all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, international partners of anti-polio and relevant senior government officials were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah discussed the current political situation and administrative issues on Friday.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during his day-long visit to Karachi. The current political situation and administrative issues came under discussion during the meeting, the PM office press release said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived on a day-long visit to Karachi and attended an inaugural ceremony of the international FoodAg-24 Exhibition held here at the Expo Centre. The prime minister also addressed the ceremony and held meetings with foreign delegates present there.