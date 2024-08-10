One lakh people to create new record of singing national anthem, says Governor

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the famous singer Atif Aslam among other singers will perform in the approaching Independence Day concert. While addressing a press conference here, he said that on August 14 this year, Pakistan will celebrate the Independence Day with zeal and zest. He said that 1 lakh people will sing national anthem to establish a record and show love for the county. Tessori said that five lakh people were expected to attend the Independence Day celebration. He said that they will start preparing for the stage from tomorrow. This event will be a beautiful gift for the people of Karachi, he said adding that he invited the people of Karachi to participate in the Independence Day programme. The Governor said that Arshad Nadeem’s victory had doubled the ferver of Independence Day celebrations. He said that Arshad Nadeem was a national hero and being strongly encouraged. He said that the Prime Minister came to Karachi today and talked to him about Karachi. The Prime Minister wished development of the economic hub.