Pacifying Protests

Democracy is the art of compromise, and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has played the role of a seasoned maestro. One after another the government has negotiated with disgruntled groups, given assurances on their concerns, and brought an end to the disruptions caused by protests. This includes dealing with the dangerous hardliners of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the war-weary locals of Bannu, the perennial protestors of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), and now the representatives of electricity tariff-burdened citizens of the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI). Between these major protests, it has also smoothed over issues with traders, farmers, and manufacturers across the country.

Arguably, this achievement is far more impressive than securing international monetary support or passing ambitious economic reforms. Pakistan’s politics is confrontational at the best of times, and our democratic governments have always been one uncontrolled protest away from instability, as history attests. The dramatic events in Bangladesh have shown how obstinacy and arrogance in the face of the public’s legitimate demands can lead to the overthrow of an entrenched and powerful government within a matter of weeks.

Moreover, the issue at hand is not just the security of the government but the stability of the economy. In choppy waters after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) disastrous tenure, Pakistan’s economy needs a firm hand to assure markets that the skipper at the helm will keep the ship on course. Every major protest has been accompanied by a tremor in the market and visible concern from international monitors. The necessity to de-escalate protests without extensive confrontation was paramount, and so far, the PML-N has delivered on that objective.

Now comes the harder task of continuing this engagement with the protest groups and giving them enough tangible change to ensure they do not return to the streets. The government is faced with a unique moment of conciliation in all sectors—it must seize this opportunity at all costs.