Pakistan determined to bolster economic ties with Turkiye: Jam Kamal

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan highlighting the vast potential of trade and investment in agriculture sector on Friday, saying that Pakistan was determined to bolster economic relations and bilateral trade with the brotherly country of Turkiye.

He was speaking at a breakfast meeting hosted here Friday in honor of the Turkish delegation led by Turkiye Minister for Trade Prof Dr Omer Bolat, who had arrived in Pakistan to participate in Food Ag Expo 2024. Turkiye’s Deputy Trade Minister Mustafa Tuzcu, President TOBB Riffat Hisarciklioglu, President DIEK Nail Olpak and representatives of business, industry and investment bodies were included in the delegation.

Council General of Turkiye in Karachi Cemal Sangu, Ambassador of Pakistan in Turkiye Dr Yousuf Junaid, Chief Executive Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Zubair Motiwala, representatives of FPCCI, KCCI and other trade bodies as well as other officials also attended the meeting.

The commerce minister highlighted the vast potential of trade and investment in agriculture, food and agri-products in Pakistan and said that bilateral trade and investment opportunities were showcased in the FoodAg Expo 2024.

Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy close and cordial relations and leadership of both the brotherly countries was determined to further strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties with a futurist approach for progress and prosperity of people of both the countries who were bound together in historical, cultural, religious and economic relations, he noted.

The incumbent government under the vibrant and ambitious leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is focusing on enhancing volume of trade with current trade partners and exploring opportunities in the new markets, he said, adding that government was encouraging and facilitating business to business contacts and exchange of delegation with B2B sectoral approaches for identifying the potential of trade. The commerce minister, while referring to recent business interaction and agreements with public sector entities and private companies from Saudi Arabia, UAE, China and Azerbaijan, said that Pakistan has good business relations with USA and EU countries while more opportunities could be explored along with Turkiye through trilateral arrangements.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat expressing keen interest in bolstering economic and trade relations with Pakistan in various sectors said that a delegation comprising representatives of business, industry, exporters and investors was here to explore opportunities through B2B meetings, road shows and interaction with business forums and high-level officials in Pakistan.

Both Turkiye and Pakistan are considered as two countries and one nation due to historical, cultural and religious relation and remarkable passions possessed by both of the nations for each other, he remarked and underscored the need of leveraging those sentiments for bolstering bilateral economic and trade ties.

The Turkish minister said that governments of both the countries were paving the foundation of new avenues of progress and development for a brighter future for their people and they were determined to take bilateral relations in services, manufacturing, trade and other sectors to new heights. Omer Bolat appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for political and economic stability and revival of growth momentum and termed it as a welcome sign. Business representatives from both countries also spoke at the occasion and pointed out opportunities of reinforcing economic ties as well as issues faced.