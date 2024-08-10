Saturday, August 10, 2024
Pakistan playing vital role for peace in region: Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi

Our Staff Reporter
August 10, 2024
RAWALPINDI   -  Dr Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair, Imam Masjid-i-Nabvi (PBUH) called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), at General Headquarters on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed, says a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). COAS welcomed the dignitary and highlighted that visit by Imam Masjid-i-Nabvi to Pakistan is a matter of honour for the people of Pakistan.  Imam Masjid-i-Nabvi said Pakistan has a significant place in the Muslim world and it is playing its vital role for peace and stability in the region. Both sides expressed satisfaction over Pak-Saudi relations.

At the end, H.E. Imam Masjid-i-Nabvi prayed for the peace, stability and unity of Muslim Ummah.

Our Staff Reporter

