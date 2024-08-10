Pakistan says it has no role in B’desh crisis

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday rejected Israeli fake news that Islamabad was supplying nuclear-capable Shaheen ballistic missiles to Iran amid Iran-Israel tension.

In a firm rebuttal, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch denied fake reports suggesting that the country is planning to supply Shaheen ballistic missiles to Iran.

During a recent weekly news briefing, Baloch had categorically dismissed these claims as baseless, reiterating that there is no truth to the allegations.

Baloch emphasized the country’s commitment to peace and security. She responded to the statements from Indian officials accusing Pakistan of involvement in recent developments in Bangladesh.

She labelled these statements as a reflection of India’s “disturbing obsession” with Pakistan, criticizing Indian politicians and media for their tendency to blame Pakistan for failures in domestic and foreign policy. “Pakistan and Bangladesh share positive relations that have only grown stronger over the years,” Baloch stated, reaffirming Islamabad’s support for the people of Bangladesh.

She expressed Pakistan’s hope for a swift return to normalcy in Bangladesh, lauding the resilience and unity of the Bangladeshi people as key to achieving a harmonious future.

In a related development, Pakistan’s High Commissioner attended the inauguration ceremony of Bangladesh’s new prime minister, further underscoring the positive bilateral relations between the two nations.

She said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar recently visited Saudi Arabia to participate in an Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee.

The meeting, requested by Palestine and Iran, focused on the ongoing Israeli aggression in the region, she added.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s longstanding support for the Palestinian cause and condemned Israel’s actions, which he described as exacerbating tensions in the Middle East, she said.

During the meeting, she said, Dar called for increased humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza and urged the international community to hold Israel accountable for its alleged crimes against humanity.

“He also advocated for the establishment of an international judicial mechanism to seek restitution and damages from Israel,” she said.

Baloch said Dar also extended warm felicitations to ASEAN member states on the occasion of ASEAN Day, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to its partnership with the organization and its role in promoting peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.

Earlier this week, she said, Pakistan observed ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ to mark the fifth anniversary of India’s actions in Jammu and Kashmir.

She said on the occasion, Dar emphasized Pakistan’s continued support for the Kashmiri people and called on the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to address the consequences of India’s actions since 2019.

On Kashmir, she said Pakistan remains committed to providing political, diplomatic, and moral support for the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with UN Security Council resolutions.