Patriotic fashion trend brings cheer to online retailers

ISLAMABAD - As country gears up to celebrate its Independence Day, the azadi dress trend has not only boosted sales for online marketplaces and fashion platforms but also provided a much-needed boost to small businesses where retailers are offering special deals and discounts on accessories like green jewelry, white sneakers, and tricolor-themed clutches to complement the azadi dresses. “The patriotic fashion trend has brought a significant surge in sales for online retailers, with many reporting a 20 to 30%increase in orders in the lead-up to Independence Day,” said a report aired by a Private news channel.

“Citizens are eager to showcase their patriotism through fashion, driving demand for tricolor-themed clothing, accessories, and footwear”, said an online retailer while offering 50% discount on clothing items ahead of Azadi day. “Online retailers have capitalized on the trend by offering a wide range of patriotic fashion products, from subtle tricolor accents to bold Azadi-themed designs,” said a citizen.

“I love how fashion has become a way to express our patriotism. I have bought a few tricolor dresses and scarves to wear on Independence Day”, said an online buyer. “I am so glad online retailers are offering such a wide range of patriotic fashion products. It makes it easy to find something that fits my style”, said another women. “The patriotic fashion trend has brought a much-needed boost to our sales. We are grateful to our customers for embracing the trend” a renowned fashion brand owner expressed satisfaction over the sale of tri-colored dresses.

“Online platforms have made it so easy for us to reach a wider audience and sell our patriotic products. We are grateful to our customers for embracing the trend” another fashion brand seller commented. “ I have decorated my car with tricolor stickers and flags, all bought online. It’s a great way to show my patriotism” a citizen added. “We have seen a significant increase in sales of patriotic products this year, especially on online platforms. It is a great opportunity for us to connect with our customers” Omar, Online retailer said. Accessories like flags, badges, and phone cases are also in high demand, with many citizens opting for these items to add a touch of patriotism to their daily lives, said a citizen, adding, online retailers have capitalized on this trend, offering a vast array of products at competitive prices and convenient delivery options.

The trend is not limited to individual purchases; many organizations and businesses also buy tri-colored themed products in bulk to distribute among employees and customers, fostering a sense of unity and national pride, said an employee. Overall, the trend of encroaching online platforms with tri-colored themed clothes and accessories has become an integral part of Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations, said a female online buyer.