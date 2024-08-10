Saturday, August 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PCB announces match officials for upcoming Test series against Bangladesh

Staff Reporter
August 10, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -   The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed the match officials for the upcoming Two-Test series against Bangladesh, starting on August 21 in Rawalpindi. This series will form part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25. The panel includes Richard Kettleborough, an experienced umpire from England, who will be among those officiating in the series. Sri Lanka’s Ranjan Madugalle, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will oversee the matches as the series referee. According to the PCB, the first Test will be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 21 to 25, while the second Test will take place at National Bank Stadium in Karachi from August 30 to September 3. For this series, the officiating team will include three umpires from the ICC Elite Panel and two from the ICC International Panel. In Rawalpindi, the on-field umpires will be Richard Kettleborough of England and Adrian Holdstock of South Africa. Michael Gough from England will serve as the third umpire, with Rashid Riaz of Pakistan as the fourth umpire. In Karachi, Michael Gough and Adrian Holdstock will take on the roles of on-field umpires, while Richard Kettleborough will act as the third umpire. Asif Yaqoob from Pakistan will be the fourth umpire for the second Test. The training camp for the Test series will begin on August 11.

Legacy FC, Karachi City clinch spots in National Women's Club Championship Final 2024

 

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1723180648.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024