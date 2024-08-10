PCB announces match officials for upcoming Test series against Bangladesh

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed the match officials for the upcoming Two-Test series against Bangladesh, starting on August 21 in Rawalpindi. This series will form part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25. The panel includes Richard Kettleborough, an experienced umpire from England, who will be among those officiating in the series. Sri Lanka’s Ranjan Madugalle, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will oversee the matches as the series referee. According to the PCB, the first Test will be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 21 to 25, while the second Test will take place at National Bank Stadium in Karachi from August 30 to September 3. For this series, the officiating team will include three umpires from the ICC Elite Panel and two from the ICC International Panel. In Rawalpindi, the on-field umpires will be Richard Kettleborough of England and Adrian Holdstock of South Africa. Michael Gough from England will serve as the third umpire, with Rashid Riaz of Pakistan as the fourth umpire. In Karachi, Michael Gough and Adrian Holdstock will take on the roles of on-field umpires, while Richard Kettleborough will act as the third umpire. Asif Yaqoob from Pakistan will be the fourth umpire for the second Test. The training camp for the Test series will begin on August 11.