PFA disposes 1,400 litres adulterated milk

SARGODHA - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has disposed off 1,400 litres of adulterated milk which was being transported in vehicles in district Bhakkar on Friday. According to a press release issued by PFA office, the team with coordination of district administration checked 21 milk-carrying vehicles by putting barricades at entry routes of the city. The team checked 4,800 litres milk through mobile laboratory and wasted 1,400 litres over adulteration. The PFA team also imposed a fine of Rs11,000 to three milk-carrying vehicles.