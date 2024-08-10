Saturday, August 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PFA launches crackdown substandard used oil

Our Staff Reporter
August 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   In a major crackdown ordered by the Director General of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), teams conducted operations on Multan Chungi and Sheikhupura Road, targeting those selling substandard used oil and adulterated milk. During the raids, 1,100 kilograms of used substandard oil and 100 liters of adulterated milk were confiscated and destroyed. Legal action has been initiated, and fines totaling Rs135,000 were imposed on the violators.

The operation at a unit in Multan Chungi was carried out after substandard and low-quality oil was discovered.  According to Food Authority DG Asim Javed, used oil was being repackaged under various names to deceive consumers. A case has been registered for food fraud and deception, reflecting the seriousness of the offense. On Sheikhupura Road, over 4,000 liters of milk from 23 milk shops were inspected.

Among these, 100 liters of substandard milk were found and immediately disposed of, with heavy fines imposed on the offenders.

Legacy FC, Karachi City clinch spots in National Women's Club Championship Final 2024

DG Asim Javed emphasized that the sale of used rancid oil is banned across Punjab due to its harmful effects, which can lead to heart diseases when used in cooking.

He urged consumers to develop the habit of reading labels before purchasing food items and to report any suspicious activities related to substandard food products by calling 1223.

The DG further assured that PFA teams are active day and night across Punjab, working tirelessly to eradicate food fraud and adulteration.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1723180648.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024