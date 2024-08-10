PFA launches crackdown substandard used oil

LAHORE - In a major crackdown ordered by the Director General of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), teams conducted operations on Multan Chungi and Sheikhupura Road, targeting those selling substandard used oil and adulterated milk. During the raids, 1,100 kilograms of used substandard oil and 100 liters of adulterated milk were confiscated and destroyed. Legal action has been initiated, and fines totaling Rs135,000 were imposed on the violators.

The operation at a unit in Multan Chungi was carried out after substandard and low-quality oil was discovered. According to Food Authority DG Asim Javed, used oil was being repackaged under various names to deceive consumers. A case has been registered for food fraud and deception, reflecting the seriousness of the offense. On Sheikhupura Road, over 4,000 liters of milk from 23 milk shops were inspected.

Among these, 100 liters of substandard milk were found and immediately disposed of, with heavy fines imposed on the offenders.

DG Asim Javed emphasized that the sale of used rancid oil is banned across Punjab due to its harmful effects, which can lead to heart diseases when used in cooking.

He urged consumers to develop the habit of reading labels before purchasing food items and to report any suspicious activities related to substandard food products by calling 1223.

The DG further assured that PFA teams are active day and night across Punjab, working tirelessly to eradicate food fraud and adulteration.