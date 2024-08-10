PHC declines to nominate judges for judicial commission 

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court has expressed its inability to nominate judges for the judicial commission intended to probe the violence incidents of May 9. The Registrar of the Peshawar High Court has sent a letter to KP govt, stating that under the current circumstances, it is not possible to form a judicial commission. The letter also mentions that the request for the formation of the judicial commission was made through an unauthorized forum and that it violates the Provincial Government Rules of Business 1985, making it unfeasible to proceed with the request.