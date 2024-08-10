Saturday, August 10, 2024
PIA announces I-Day discount for passengers

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a special discount for passengers in celebration of Independence Day. According to a spokesman, the PIA offered a 14 percent discount on domestic flights, allowing passengers to purchase discounted tickets immediately. These tickets will be valid for travel on August 14. In addition, it has extended the 14 percent discount to flights from Toronto to Pakistan. Tickets purchased by August 14 will be valid for travel until November 14. This special offer is part of PIA’s efforts to celebrate the nation’s independence with its valued passengers.

