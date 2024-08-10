PM&DC directs medical colleges to establish public health centres

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has directed the medical colleges across the country to establish health centres in a groundbreaking initiative to align Pakistan’s medical and public health education with the country’s primary healthcare needs.

According to a PM&DC press release, as per vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, it has announced a groundbreaking initiative to align Pakistan’s medical and public health education with the country’s primary healthcare needs. The directions were made to urgently address the need of primary care for the poor.

The PM&DC has directed all Pakistan medical and dental colleges to establish public health centers. In a directive to medical colleges, it stated that they have to establish fully operational public health centers. The initiative aims to enhance the quality of public health services and provide accessible healthcare to underserved communities.

In alignment with the national health policy and the commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure, the PMDC has emphasized that these public health centers will serve as vital hubs for community health services, preventive care, and public health research. These centers will not only support the local populations but also offer medical students hands-on experience in public health practice, thereby enriching their education and professional development.

The PMDC envisions these centers as key contributors to public health education, disease prevention, and community engagement. Each center will be equipped with necessary medical facilities and staffed by qualified healthcare professionals, ensuring comprehensive healthcare services are available to the public.

Medical colleges are expected to comply with this directive within the stipulated time frame. The PMDC will closely monitor the progress and operational status of these centers to ensure they meet the required standards of service and care. The PMDC has incorporated public health initiatives into the training of future healthcare providers to promote a healthier nation, according to a press release.

A meeting between the PM&DC head and Dr. Luo Dapeng, a representative of the World Health Organization in Pakistan, was also held at the National Institute of Health so as to discuss aligning public health education and training in Pakistan with the public health care needs in the country.