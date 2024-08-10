PM lauds army officers, jawans for operation against terrorists

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday lauded officers and jawans for operation of Pakistan army against the terrorists in Tirah Valley, district Khyber and for eliminating four Khawarji terrorists. In a statement, he said the officers and jawans of Pakistan army were eliminating the terrorists of Khawarji fitna from the soil of Pakistan. He paid tribute to Hawaldar Inam Gul, Sipahi Muhammad Imran and Sipahi Altaf Khan for embracing martyrdom in the operation against the terrorists. He prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs and for patience for the bereaved families.

He said war against terrorism would continue till its complete eradication from the country.

The whole nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan against terrorism, he stressed.

The officers and jawans of armed forces of Pakistan always gave preference to performance of duty over their lives, he said adding the whole Pakistan nation was proud of its martyrs and their families.