Saturday, August 10, 2024
PPP and PML-N agree on new Sindh governor, MQM left in the dark

Web Desk
12:34 AM | August 10, 2024
National

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have reached an agreement to replace the current governor of Sindh. This development came to light on Friday.

Surprisingly, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), a key coalition partner at the federal level, was reportedly not informed of this decision.

The PML-N has appeased the PPP by endorsing Bashir Memon, the former Director General of the FIA and the current president of the PML-N Sindh chapter, as a potential candidate for the governorship.

The governor’s change is expected to take place within a few days. Kamran Khan Tessori is the current governor of Sindh, having assumed office on October 10, 2022. Memon was appointed as the PML-N Sindh president on November 7, 2023.

