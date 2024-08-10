PPP worker assaulted in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - A political worker belonging to Pakistan People’s Party was subjected to torture by a group of seven people who broke into his house and injured him over an unidentified reason in the midnight of Thursday, police said. The injured political worker named Imran Lashkari was shifted to DHQ hospital in critical condition upon receiving call at helpline 15. The police said to have started an inquiry to get justice to the victim. According to details, the police said the unidentified accused have violated sanctity of four walls, jumped wall of home of Imran Lashari, alias Jamali Chandiya, Basti Chandiya around 1:30am in the limits of Gujarat police station. The outlaws reported to have beaten the house inmate in sleeping hours. It led the family members to raise hue and cry purportedly to attract people’s attention of the mohallah toward the mishap carrying out into the home. The surrounding people rushed to gather in front of the victim’s home. As a result of which the accused taking benefit of darkness of the night escaped of the scene. The police said the accused attempted to take life of the man. However, final report was stated to release after completion of the inquiry.Further investigation was underway.

Under-custody robber injured by own accomplice

An arrested robber was wounded allegedly by firing of his own accomplice in police custody. A police spokesperson said in this regard that the robber named Sadami was being taken away to hold the weapon’s recovery from the area situated in limits of Beet Meer Hazar Khan police station, tehsil Jitoi. When the police reached almost middle point on way to recovery place, some four number of accused, being suspected to be accomplices of the held-robber, intercepted the vehicle and started shooting straight on the security men. The police said to have retaliated and when the firing stopped it was found the under-custody bandit fell lying unconscious. The accused was said to have booked in more than 40 cases pertaining to kidnap, robbery and other street crimes. The attackers escaped the scene by taking benefit of darkness of the night, it was said. The police said the entire area was condoned off and search operation started to hold the fleeing accomplices of the robber.