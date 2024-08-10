Saturday, August 10, 2024
PPP would provide 300 free electricity units, if gets power: Nasir Shah

Web Desk
12:35 AM | August 10, 2024
Sindh’s Minister for Energy and Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, announced that if the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were leading the federal government, it would offer up to 300 units of electricity free of charge.

Speaking at a press conference, Shah revealed that plans are already underway to provide free electricity for up to 100 units in Sindh and Balochistan, with a second phase aiming to extend this benefit to 300 units. Additionally, the government is working on installing solar panels across the provinces.

“We have identified 5,000 households that will be equipped with solar panels, along with energy-efficient bulbs, fans, and chargers. This initiative is expected to benefit approximately 1.3 million people,” Shah emphasized.

He also disclosed plans to establish a solar park that will feed electricity into the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) grid, enabling households to receive up to 300 units of free electricity.

To further support rural communities, the minister mentioned that mini-grids would be installed in small villages, ensuring easier access to electricity for residents.

On a related note, Shah expressed concern over the state of road infrastructure in Sindh. He highlighted that while road construction is the responsibility of the National Highway Authority (NHA), the province has been neglected compared to other regions, despite repeated appeals from the Sindh Chief Minister to the federal government.

