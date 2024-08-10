Process yet to start to complete PAC formation

ISLAMABAD - The formation of the parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) remains incomplete as the Senate couldn’t take up a motion to elect its six members for the panel before its prorogation on Friday.

Leader of the House Ishaq Dar was scheduled to move a motion, under the rules of business, on last Monday, to elect the six senators nominated by Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani for PAC membership. The house failed to take up the motion due to Dar’s absence from the country while the chair had to adjourn the house due to protest of the opposition PTI.

The PAC will remain incomplete till Senate meets again and adopts the motion. PTI lawmakers Shibli Faraz, Aon Abbas Buppi and Mohsin Aziz; PPP senators Sherry Rehman and Saleem Mandviwalla, and PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan are the six nominations for PAC.

Rule 172 F of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate 2012 provides for the Senate to elect six members for PAC, one from each province, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Federally Administered Tribal Areas, now merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Out of six nominations from the Senate, three each shall be from the treasury and the opposition benches, according to the rules of business.

Under the Rule 202 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007, the PAC shall not have more than 23 members to be elected by the NA and the six senators from the upper house.

On the last day of the Senate session that continued for half an hour on Friday, Law Minister Azam Tarar informed the house that 57 trade and investment officers were posted at Pakistan’s trade missions abroad.