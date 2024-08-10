‘Provision of health facility govt’s priority’

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labuour Fazal Shakoor Khan on Friday said that besides other basic facilities, provision of health facility to people is our government’s top priority.

“The incumbent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is serious in facilitating the patients in hospitals. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa people benefits from Sehat Card Plus facility in the province,” he said during his visit to District Headquarter Hospital Charsadda.

The minister accompanied by Medical Superintendent (MS) and other concerned officers. The minister also visited various wards and the medical store, and inquired about medical facilities and the staff’s behaviour in the hospital.

The minister also inspected the cleanliness of the district hospital. The hospital MS briefed the minister on the facilities and administrative affairs of the hospital. Fazal Shakoor Khan expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to the patients in the district hospital while he also eulogised the administrative affairs. On the occasion, he issued directives to officers concerned to bring further improvements and keep focus on maintaining cleanliness in the hospital. He said that he will pay visits time to time aimed at ascertaining the healthcare facilities being provided in the hospital.