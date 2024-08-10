PTI accuses federal govt of contempt of court over election bill

Peshawar - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has levelled allegations against the federal government, accusing it of contempt of court for swiftly passing the Election Second Amendment Bill 2024.

At a press conference on Friday, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, condemned the government’s actions, claiming they were aimed at obstructing the PTI’s political progress.

Barrister Saif characterised the bill as a blatant attempt to manipulate the electoral process in favour of the ruling party, asserting that it would have far-reaching and detrimental consequences for the country’s democratic fabric.

He accused the government of “sabotaging” the electoral process through the legislation and alleged that it was specifically designed to prevent the PTI from securing reserved seats in upcoming elections.

The PTI spokesperson also criticised the government’s handling of the economic crisis, particularly the surge in electricity prices which has led to widespread public distress. He argued that instead of addressing the pressing issues faced by the people, the government is preoccupied with political point-scoring and undermining democratic norms.

Furthermore, Barrister Saif claimed that the PTI was facing political persecution, citing instances of harassment and intimidation of party members, including the arrest and torture of MNAs in Punjab. He accused the government of resorting to undemocratic tactics to stifle political dissent.

Amidst the political turmoil, the PTI spokesperson took a moment to celebrate the historic achievement of Arshad Nadeem, who won a gold medal for Pakistan at the Paris Olympics. He extended his congratulations to the nation on this momentous occasion.