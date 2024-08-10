Saturday, August 10, 2024
PTI suspends hunger strike outside Parliament for Independence Day preparations

Web Desk
12:43 AM | August 10, 2024
National

On Friday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced a temporary suspension of its hunger strike camp outside the parliament.

PTI Secretary General Omer Ayub explained that the decision was made on the instructions of PTI founder Imran Khan. Khan has directed party members to focus on preparations for Independence Day celebrations in their constituencies.

Ayub noted that the hunger strike, which was initially launched on July 23 to demand Imran Khan's release, will resume after a few days. The party will make a formal announcement regarding the resumption of the strike at a later date.

