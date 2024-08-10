Saturday, August 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab govt rewards Arshad Nadeem with Rs100 Million

Punjab govt rewards Arshad Nadeem with Rs100 Million
Web Desk
12:41 AM | August 10, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has awarded a prize of Rs100 million to national hero Arshad Nadeem in recognition of his remarkable achievement.

The Chief Minister praised Nadeem, who clinched a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 with a record-breaking 92.97m javelin throw, and expressed immense pride in his accomplishments on behalf of the nation.

Additionally, the Punjab government will establish a sports city in Mian Channu, Nadeem's hometown, to provide young athletes with the opportunity to train and develop under the guidance of the Olympian.

This gold medal marks Pakistan's first Olympic gold in any discipline in 40 years, with the last Olympic medal having been won by the national hockey team on August 8, 1992, when they secured bronze at the Barcelona Olympics.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1723180648.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024