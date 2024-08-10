Punjab govt rewards Arshad Nadeem with Rs100 Million

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has awarded a prize of Rs100 million to national hero in recognition of his remarkable achievement.

The Chief Minister praised Nadeem, who clinched a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 with a record-breaking 92.97m javelin throw, and expressed immense pride in his accomplishments on behalf of the nation.

Additionally, the Punjab government will establish a sports city in Mian Channu, Nadeem's hometown, to provide young athletes with the opportunity to train and develop under the guidance of the Olympian.

This gold medal marks Pakistan's first Olympic gold in any discipline in 40 years, with the last Olympic medal having been won by the national hockey team on August 8, 1992, when they secured bronze at the Barcelona Olympics.