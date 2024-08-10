Punjab govt signs solar panel manufacturing agreement with Chinese firm

The Punjab government has entered into an agreement with China's Aiko Solar Energy Company to establish a solar panel manufacturing plant in the province. Punjab's Minister of Industry, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, signed the agreement alongside officials from the Chinese company.

Minister Hussain highlighted that India has been generating substantial revenue, approximately one billion dollars, through solar panel exports. He emphasized that Punjab aims to follow a similar path by collaborating with international companies to develop its solar energy sector.

As part of the initiative, the provincial government plans to convert 7,000 tubewells in Punjab to solar energy, providing a more sustainable solution for agricultural needs. The government will also offer solar panels to low-income families either for free or through affordable installment plans.

Additionally, the government intends to establish a solar panel testing lab in the province to ensure quality and performance standards. Minister Hussain also mentioned plans to develop a garment city in Sheikhupura, spanning 600 acres, as part of broader efforts to boost industrial growth in Punjab