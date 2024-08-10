Qureshi links political stability with Imran Khan

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader emphasized that PTI founder is a significant political figure, asserting that political stability in the country is unattainable without his involvement.

Speaking informally with journalists at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore, Qureshi, who has been active in politics for 40 years, remarked that despite having no cases against him for 39 years, dozens of cases have been registered against him in the past year alone.

Qureshi condemned the actions taken against Nawab Akbar Bugti, labeling them as acts of oppression. He stressed that Bugti was not anti-Pakistan and urged an end to the practice of branding political opponents as traitors—a tactic that has been used for 75 years.

The PTI leader praised Mahmood Achakzai for his democratic principles, stating that someone who holds democratic and constitutional views should not be called a traitor. He further emphasized that peace in Balochistan can only be achieved through dialogue.

In addition, the former foreign minister congratulated Arshad Nadeem for winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, recognizing his achievement as a proud moment for the nation.