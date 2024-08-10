Saturday, August 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Regional Director Ombudsman visits Nawabshah jail, review facilities

APP
August 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   On the instructions of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), Regional Director Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad Khan Muhammad Zardari visited District Jail Shaheed Benazirabad and reviewed the facilities provided given to the prisoners. During visit he inquire information about treatment, education, medicine, food and drink, referral procedure for serious patients, appearance in court and other facilities and also met the prisoners to get information about the facilities. He instructed prison administration that the provision of education, health and other facilities should be ensured to the prisoners. Khan Muhammad and the team of Legal Aid Society assured to provide free legal assistance to 06 prisoners through the Legal Aid Society. Later, Regional Director Khan Muhammad also planted a sapling in the jail premises. Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali and Legal Aid Society Nawab Shah’s team were also present.

Legacy FC, Karachi City clinch spots in National Women's Club Championship Final 2024

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1723180648.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024