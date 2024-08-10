Regional Director Ombudsman visits Nawabshah jail, review facilities

HYDERABAD - On the instructions of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), Regional Director Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad Khan Muhammad Zardari visited District Jail Shaheed Benazirabad and reviewed the facilities provided given to the prisoners. During visit he inquire information about treatment, education, medicine, food and drink, referral procedure for serious patients, appearance in court and other facilities and also met the prisoners to get information about the facilities. He instructed prison administration that the provision of education, health and other facilities should be ensured to the prisoners. Khan Muhammad and the team of Legal Aid Society assured to provide free legal assistance to 06 prisoners through the Legal Aid Society. Later, Regional Director Khan Muhammad also planted a sapling in the jail premises. Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali and Legal Aid Society Nawab Shah’s team were also present.