Remittances up by 48pc in July

ISLAMABAD - Inflow of overseas workers’ remittances was recorded at $3 billion in July, showing an increase of 48 percent on annual basis. Remittances were recorded at $3 billion in July this year as compared to $2.03 billion in the same month of the previous year, showing an increase of 48 percent, according to the latest data of the State Bank of Pakistan. However, it declined on monthly basis as remittances clocked in at $2.995 billion in July 2024, which are 5 percent less than the $3.158 billion in June this year.

Overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia remitted the largest amount in July 2024 as they sent $761 million during the month. The amount declined by 6 percent on a monthly basis, but was 56% up than the $487 million sent by the expatriates in the same month of the previous year.

Inflows from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also declined 7% on a monthly basis, from $654 million in June to $611 million in July. However, on a yearly basis, remittances improved by 94%, as compared to $315 million reported in same month last year.

Remittances from the United Kingdom amounted to $443 million during the month, a decrease of 9% compared to $487 million in June 2024. Meanwhile, remittances from the European Union improved nearly 6% month-on-month as they amounted to $351 million in July 2024. Overseas Pakistanis in the US sent $300 million in July 2024, a month-on-month decrease of 7%.