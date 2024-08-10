Rupee recovers 13 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Friday appreciated by 13 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.55 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.68. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.30 and Rs280.40 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by 64 paisas to close at Rs 304.21 against the last day’s closing of Rs304.85, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen came down by 02 paisas and closed at Rs1.89, whereas an increase of Rs1.55 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs355.49 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs353.94. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisas each to close at Rs 75.83 and Rs74.21 respectively.