SBP holds ceremony to celebrate Arshad’s historic gold

LAHORE - The Sports Board Punjab on Friday organized an impressive ceremony at National Hockey Stadium to celebrate star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem’s historic gold medal in Paris Olympic Games. DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal was the chief guest at the ceremony. Director Admin M Kaleem, Director Sports Yasmin Akhtar, Deputy Directors Zahoor Ahmed, Ata ur Rahman and other officials were also present on this occasion. In celebration of the Olympic gold medal, DG Sports Punjab distributed sweets among SBP officers, media men and the employees of Sports Board Punjab. Talking to media on this occasion, Pervez Iqbal congratulated to the entire nation on Arshad’s historic gold medal at Paris Olympics. “All the Pakistanis are proud of Arshad’s significant achievement,” he added. He said that star javelin thrower is our national hero and he will be given a grand welcome upon his return from Paris. “Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar will receive him at Allama Iqbal Airport,” he added. DG Sports Punjab informed that a grand function will be organised in honour of Arshad. “Sports Board Punjab has also provided all possible help in the training of Arshad Nadeem for his preparation for Paris Olympics.”