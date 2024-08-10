Saturday, August 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SBP holds ceremony to celebrate Arshad’s historic gold

Staff Reporter
August 10, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -   The Sports Board Punjab on Friday organized an impressive ceremony at National Hockey Stadium to celebrate star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem’s historic gold medal in Paris Olympic Games. DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal was the chief guest at the ceremony. Director Admin M Kaleem, Director Sports Yasmin Akhtar, Deputy Directors Zahoor Ahmed, Ata ur Rahman and other officials were also present on this occasion. In celebration of the Olympic gold medal, DG Sports Punjab distributed sweets among SBP officers, media men and the employees of Sports Board Punjab. Talking to media on this occasion, Pervez Iqbal congratulated to the entire nation on Arshad’s historic gold medal at Paris Olympics. “All the Pakistanis are proud of Arshad’s significant achievement,” he added. He said that star javelin thrower is our national hero and he will be given a grand welcome upon his return from Paris. “Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar will receive him at Allama Iqbal Airport,” he added. DG Sports Punjab informed that a grand function will be organised in honour of Arshad. “Sports Board Punjab has also provided all possible help in the training of Arshad Nadeem for his preparation for Paris Olympics.”

Legacy FC, Karachi City clinch spots in National Women's Club Championship Final 2024

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1723180648.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024