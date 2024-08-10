SCCI president holds event to celebrate achievement of Arshad Nadeem

SIALKOT - Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik organised an event to celebrate and honour the incredible achievement of Arshad Nadeem who made history by winning the gold medal in the Javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024.

This momentous occasion not only highlighted Nadeem’s dedication and perseverance but also brought immense pride to Pakistan on the global stage. SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that Arshad Nadeem had made the nation proud by winning the gold medal for Pakistan in the Paris Olympics. He said that Arshad Nadeem’s record throw of 92.97 is commendable.

Malik added that Pakistan’s son Arshad Nadeem made history in the world of Olympics, the nation stands with its hero. The event was attended by group leader Sialkot Business Community, Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh (SI), who acknowledged the significance of the victory for the nation.

SCCI Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh also attended the event, reflecting the deep appreciation and respect the business community holds for Nadeem’s outstanding accomplishment.

The gathering celebrated this iconic moment in Pakistan’s sports history, recognising Nadeem’s achievement as an inspiration for future generations.

SME Committee organises seminar on empowering differently-abled community

The Small Medium Enterprise (SME) Committee of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organised an enlightening seminar focused on empowering the differently-abled community.

The event aimed to illuminate pathways to success by offering insights, resources, and inspiration for entrepreneurs and individuals with disabilities.

President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Vice President (VP) SCCI Ameer Majeed Sheikh and Chairman SMEs Committee of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Faizan Akbar attended the seminar.

They encouraged participants to embrace inclusivity and highlighted the importance of providing opportunities for differently-abled individuals to achieve their full potential in the business world. Chairman SMEs Committee of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Faizan Akbar also gave a presentation which was highly appreciated by the participants in the seminar.

He informed the participants about lead generation and email marketing. A large number of young entrepreneurs participated in the event.

DPO holds open court

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal held an Open Court at Sadr Pasrur police station and issued orders to the concerned officers for immediate redressal of the citizens’ problems.

According to details, the DPO has issued orders to the concerned officers to resolve the complaints on the basis of merit and send a report on the requests of the citizens in the open court which is being held on daily basis.

He also issued orders to all the SHOs across the district to hold open courts in their police stations and provide all facilities to the complainants coming to the police stations.

He said that the purpose of holding the open court is to provide speedy justice to the citizens, and restore trust between the citizens and the police.