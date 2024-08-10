Scope of BISP to be expanded on President’s directives: Rubina Khalid

ISLAMABAD - Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid has announced that the scope of the BISP is being expanded as per the instructions of President Asif Ali Zardari.

She stated that the transparency of the BISP has been recognized by international organizations, including the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, and that 9.3 million deserving families are benefiting from the program.

“Our aim is for women to receive their money with dignity and respect, without any deductions,” she added.

These remarks were made by Senator Rubina Khalid while speaking to media representatives during her visit to Mardan. She mentioned that BISP has introduced a new banking system to facilitate the payment of funds to deserving women. Under this system, the services of six banks are being procured to minimize human intervention, ensuring that beneficiaries receive their full amount, she added. During her visit to the BISP District Office in Mardan and the Takhtbhai Office, Senator Rubina Khalid interacted directly with deserving women, listened to their concerns, and reviewed the registration process.

She directed the staff to guide elderly women with dignity and respect. She also instructed the women to visit the office to collect their money only after receiving a message from 8171.

Senator Rubina Khalid planted a sapling under the Benazir Plantation Campaign in the lawn of the District Office in Mardan and prayed for the prosperity of the country.

Addressing a public gathering at Gulli Bagh, Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized that the BISP provides educational stipends to the children of deserving families under the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif Program, with more scholarships allocated for girls’ education. Under Benazir Nashonuma, pregnant women and infants are provided with cash grants and nutritious food.

Additionally, a unique skills program is being launched for deserving women and their family members to help reduce poverty among these families.

Senator Rubina Khalid also addressed the misconception that the program is creating dependency, stating that the BISP is providing additional financial support to alleviate the economic hardships of poor families.

In her address to a gathering of women, Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto laid the foundation of this program for the economic empowerment of poor women in the country while in exile in Dubai.

The program was implemented by President Asif Ali Zardari in 2008.

She informed the women that there is no fee to participate in the BISP survey and that dynamic registry centers have been established in tehsil offices for enrollment in the program.

She advised the women to ensure that they complete the necessary documentation to avoid any issues during the survey process.