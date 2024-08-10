Senate body concerned over slow pace of progress on SAP programme under PSDP

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Planning has expressed concern over the slow pace of progress on Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP) under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), and emphasised that the fiscal year had ended on June 30, 2024, and yet no meeting on the programme related projects had been convened thus far.

The Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, which met under Senator Quratul Ain Marri, was informed that the cost of land acquisition for the installation of a 1200MW solar power plant in Punjab has escalated by around 133 percent.

The committee thoroughly reviewed the progress of the required projects under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2024-25, in response to the committee’s directive to provide updates during its sessions held from June 13th to 15th and on June 20th, 2024.

During the discussion on the Cabinet Division’s Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP) under PSDP, Chairperson Senator Quratul Ain Marri expressed concern over the slow pace of progress. She emphasised that the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2024, and yet no meetings on said project have been convened thus far. She suggested ensuring accountability in the relevant sectors and proceed with the completion of projects within the established deadlines. Additionally, the Committee reviewed the progress report on the Commerce Division’s project, the Export Accelerator for SMEs. Officials from the concerned department reported that an initial meeting with the Planning Ministry has been held to develop a detailed conceptual plan, which will be finalized shortly.

The Committee members discussed the construction of the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project. Officials from the Ministry of Communications and the National Highway Authority (NHA) explained that this project is a priority and is in the process of being included in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). They noted that a joint working group on the project will be formed by the end of the month and expressed optimism that it will be successfully integrated into CPEC. The committee requested details on the project’s delay and expressed concern over its perceived neglect. The Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives emphasized that projects often suffer due to changes in government, but assured that said project is of prime importance and is not being overlooked. He affirmed that the project has been prioritized within CPEC and confidently stated that significant progress will be made within the next five years.

Senior officials from the Maritime Affairs Division and the Balochistan Development Authority (BDA) provided a briefing on the modernization and upgradation of the Gaddani Shipbreaking and Recycling Industry. They noted that the project, initially recommended by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) at an estimated cost of Rs. 12,864 million, is currently facing funding complications and has been submitted for approval. An update on the construction of the Border Terminal at Pakistan-Afghanistan Badini was also provided by the Ministry of Planning and presented to the committee members.

Furthermore, the committee chairperson inquired about the feasibility of the project and the cost associated with the construction of the swimming pool at the PSB Coaching Center in Karachi, which has an approved cost of approximately Rs 574 million. The committee expressed concern and opined that such an expensive project is unnecessary, especially given the current economic condition of the country and due to current funding shortages. The chairperson Committee emphasized that a heated pool in a city with a naturally controlled climate is wasteful and suggested a detailed cost breakdown of the project, along with its schematics.

The secretary (MoPDSI) provided an update on the status of the Post-Flood 2022 Reconstruction Program. He stated that the project is being carried out by the Planning Division, with all components necessary for its execution having received approval from the relevant authorities. Additionally, the implementation process has been expedited. The funding for the project, amounting to Rs 13,809.544 million, has been secured through a loan from the World Bank.

The chair of the committee expressed concerns regarding the land acquisition for the installation of a 1200 MW solar power plant at Sher Garh, Tehsil Chubara, District Layyah, Punjab. Officials from the Power Division reported that the original cost of the land was approximately Rs2,658 million, but it has now increased to Rs6,208 million. The chair advised the concerned department within the Power Division to reassess the purchase, noting that the land appears to be overly expensive. The chairperson Committee recommended that the relevant land authorities, specifically the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the area, provide further details justifying the high cost. The committee also showed concern over taking on a Solar Power Plant when the country is facing issues with capacity payments. The committee also inquired about the potential payback period of such a high investment in the said project.

The meeting was attended by Senators Jam Saifullah Khan, Shahadat Awan, Zeeshan Khanzada, Dr Afnan Ullah Khan, and Atta ur Rehman, along with the Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives (MoPDSI); the Secretary (MoPDSI); the Additional Secretary (MoPDSI); senior officials from the Ministry of Communications, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MOMA), the Ministry of Commerce, the Power Division, the National Highway Authority (NHA), the Balochistan Development Authority (BDA), and other senior officials from relevant departments.