SEPA inspects proposed dam sites in Tharparkar

August 10, 2024
MIRPURKHAS   -   A Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) team on Friday visited the proposed sites for small dams in Nangarparkar, Tharparkar district to assess the environmental impact of the project. According to official sources, the team led by Director General SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal was accompanied by officials from the Irrigation Department and ACE Limited, the project’s technical support team. The proposed dams aim to store water from the Karunjhar hills and provide a reliable source for the local population and wildlife. During the visit, the team met with local villagers, inspected dug wells and collected water samples which were found fit for drinking. Although some trees will be cut during construction, SEPA has recommended replanting at a ratio of 1.5 to minimize environmental damage.

The team’s recommendations will help ensure the project’s environmental sustainability and mitigate any potential harm.

