Seven more laptops provided to children of police martyrs

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Friday provided seven more laptops to the children of police martyrs for the educational purposes. Students who received laptops are studying in modern programs including medicine, engineering, and law in top higher educational institutions of the country. The IG Punjab distributed laptops among students in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office. He said that the department has taken the responsibility of higher education of the children of martyrs, and it will provide all facilities to them. According to the details, laptops were given to the daughters of Sub-Inspector Mushtaq Ahmad Shaheed of DG Khan, ASI Muhammad Amjad Qamar Shaheed of Muzaffargarh. Children of Shaheed Inspector Zulfiqar Ali of Mianwali, Constable Muhammad Mumtaz Khan and ASI Muhammad Irshad of Bahawalpur are also among those who have received laptops. Daughters of SSP Tayyab Saeed Shaheed, Lahore Police Constable Abdul Sattar Shaheed were also given laptops. The IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the police are also providing scholarships to the children of martyrs, modern laptops will help the students in the their educational career and development. Senior officers including DIG Welfare and Finance Ghazi Salah-ud-din, AIG Discipline Asif Amin, AIG Development Sahibzada Bilal Umar were also present in the ceremony.